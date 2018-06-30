Listen Live Sports

Phillies starter Velasquez hit in forearm by liner, exits

June 30, 2018 7:56 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starter Vince Velasquez has left the game after being hit in the right forearm by a line drive.

The Phillies said the right-hander had a bruise. He was struck Saturday night by a liner from Washington’s Adam Eaton in the second inning.

After getting hit, Velasquez dropped his glove, pounced on the ball to the left of the mound and fired to first base with his left hand to get final out of the inning. He then went down, riling in pain and clutching his right arm.

Velasquez gave up one run and three hits before leaving. He entered 5-8 with a 4.69 ERA.

