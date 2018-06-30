Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Piatti, Silva score to help Impact beat Sporting KC 2-0

June 30, 2018 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — Ignacio Piatti and Alejandro Silva scored in the second half and the Montreal Impact beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night in hot and muggy conditions to end the American club’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

The Impact (7-11) handed Western Conference-leading Sporting (9-3-5) its first loss since April 28. Kansas City’s unbeaten run included two wins in U.S. Open Cup play. Montreal has won three straight and four of five — with shutouts in all four victories.

Piatti scored his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the last three matches in the 54th minute. Silva added his first MLS goal from the penalty spot in the 70th. Water breaks were called to keep players hydrated.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington