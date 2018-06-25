Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 2 .714 — Helena (Brewers) 5 3 .625 ½ Billings (Reds) 3 5 .375 2½ Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 3 .700 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 5 .500 2 Orem (Angels) 4 6 .400 3 Ogden (Dodgers) 4 6 .400 3

Monday’s Games

Helena at Missoula, Game 1, 7:35 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

