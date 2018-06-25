Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

June 25, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 2 .714
Helena (Brewers) 5 3 .625 ½
Billings (Reds) 3 5 .375
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 3 .700
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 5 .500 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 4 6 .400 3
Orem (Angels) 4 6 .400 3

___

Monday’s Games

Helena at Missoula, Game 1, 7:35 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington