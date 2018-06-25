Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
___
Helena at Missoula, Game 1, 7:35 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
