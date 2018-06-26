Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
___
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.