Pioneer League

June 27, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 3 .700
Helena (Brewers) 6 5 .545
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 6 .455
Billings (Reds) 3 7 .300 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 5 .583
Ogden (Dodgers) 6 6 .500 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 6 .500 1
Orem (Angels) 5 7 .417 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

