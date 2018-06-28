Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
___
Ogden 4, Orem 1
Helena 11, Missoula 8
Great Falls 9, Billings 1
Idaho Falls 5, Grand Junction 1
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
