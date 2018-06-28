Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 4 .636 — Helena (Brewers) 7 5 .583 ½ Great Falls (White Sox) 6 6 .500 1½ Billings (Reds) 3 8 .273 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 5 .615 — Ogden (Dodgers) 7 6 .538 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 7 .462 2 Orem (Angels) 5 8 .385 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.