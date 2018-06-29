Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 5 .583 — Great Falls (White Sox) 7 6 .538 ½ Helena (Brewers) 7 6 .538 ½ Billings (Reds) 4 8 .333 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 5 .643 — Ogden (Dodgers) 8 6 .571 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 8 .429 3 Orem (Angels) 5 9 .357 4

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls 4, Missoula 3

Billings 9, Helena 1

Ogden 11, Orem 0

Idaho Falls 10, Grand Junction 6

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

