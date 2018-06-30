Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Billings (Reds)
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
Great Falls 3, Missoula 0
Helena 1, Billings 0, 10 innings
Ogden 14, Orem 4
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
