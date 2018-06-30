Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 8 6 .571 — Helena (Brewers) 7 6 .538 ½ Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 ½ Billings (Reds) 4 8 .333 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 5 .643 — Ogden (Dodgers) 8 6 .571 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 8 .429 3 Orem (Angels) 5 9 .357 4

Friday’s Games

Great Falls 3, Missoula 0

Helena 1, Billings 0, 10 innings

Ogden 14, Orem 4

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

