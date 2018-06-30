Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 30, 2018 1:33 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 6 .571
Helena (Brewers) 8 6 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 ½
Billings (Reds) 4 9 .308
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 5 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 9 6 .600 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 9 .400 4
Orem (Angels) 5 10 .333 5

Friday’s Games

Great Falls 3, Missoula 0

Helena 1, Billings 0, 10 innings

Ogden 14, Orem 4

Idaho Falls 7, Grand Junction 6, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

