Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 9 6 .600 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 1 Helena (Brewers) 8 7 .533 1 Billings (Reds) 4 9 .308 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 5 .667 — Ogden (Dodgers) 9 6 .600 1 Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 9 .400 4 Orem (Angels) 5 10 .333 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Helena 7

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.