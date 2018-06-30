Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

June 30, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 6 .600
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 1
Helena (Brewers) 8 7 .533 1
Billings (Reds) 4 9 .308 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 5 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 9 6 .600 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 9 .400 4
Orem (Angels) 5 10 .333 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls 11, Helena 7

Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington