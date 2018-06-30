Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Helena (Brewers)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
___
Great Falls 11, Helena 7
Helena at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Billings at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
