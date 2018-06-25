Listen Live Sports

Pirates 6, Mets 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 3 1 0 1 2 .272
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .248
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Diaz c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .296
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .216
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Taillon p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Meadows lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Totals 35 6 7 6 5 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .230
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .216
Cabrera 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Smith lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Mesoraco c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
1-Nimmo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Reyes ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .184
Plawecki 1b-c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Guillorme 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172
Lugo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flores ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .253
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Totals 32 4 6 4 6 11
Pittsburgh 111 002 001—6 7 1
New York 000 000 400—4 6 3

a-lined out for Lugo in the 5th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 7th. c-struck out for Crick in the 9th. d-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.

1-ran for Mesoraco in the 8th.

E_Moran (7), Cabrera (4), Guillorme 2 (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, New York 7. 2B_Moran (12), Reyes (4), Plawecki (7). HR_Polanco (10), off Lugo; Bell (5), off Bashlor; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bell 2 (39), Harrison (20), Diaz 2 (17), Polanco (35), Plawecki (8), Flores 3 (22). SB_Marte 2 (16). SF_Harrison, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Diaz, Dickerson, Polanco 2, Freese); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 10; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bell, Harrison, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Smith.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Taillon, Mercer, Bell), (Moran, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 5-6 6 4 2 2 3 5 96 3.96
Glasnow 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 4.71
Brault, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.07
Crick, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.67
Vazquez, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.11
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo, L, 2-3 5 4 3 1 3 4 99 2.76
Bashlor 2 1 2 2 1 0 36 9.00
Gsellman 2 2 1 1 1 3 35 4.21

Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Glasnow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Glasnow 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:27. A_22,135 (41,922).

