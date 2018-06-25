Pirates 6, Mets 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 3 1 0 1 2 .272 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .248 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Diaz c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .296 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Polanco rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .216 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Taillon p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Meadows lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Totals 35 6 7 6 5 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .230 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .216 Cabrera 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Smith lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Mesoraco c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226 1-Nimmo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Reyes ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .184 Plawecki 1b-c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240 Guillorme 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172 Lugo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flores ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .253 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Totals 32 4 6 4 6 11

Pittsburgh 111 002 001—6 7 1 New York 000 000 400—4 6 3

a-lined out for Lugo in the 5th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 7th. c-struck out for Crick in the 9th. d-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.

1-ran for Mesoraco in the 8th.

E_Moran (7), Cabrera (4), Guillorme 2 (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, New York 7. 2B_Moran (12), Reyes (4), Plawecki (7). HR_Polanco (10), off Lugo; Bell (5), off Bashlor; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bell 2 (39), Harrison (20), Diaz 2 (17), Polanco (35), Plawecki (8), Flores 3 (22). SB_Marte 2 (16). SF_Harrison, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Diaz, Dickerson, Polanco 2, Freese); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 10; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bell, Harrison, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Smith.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Taillon, Mercer, Bell), (Moran, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 5-6 6 4 2 2 3 5 96 3.96 Glasnow 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 4.71 Brault, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.07 Crick, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.67 Vazquez, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.11 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, L, 2-3 5 4 3 1 3 4 99 2.76 Bashlor 2 1 2 2 1 0 36 9.00 Gsellman 2 2 1 1 1 3 35 4.21

Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Glasnow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Glasnow 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:27. A_22,135 (41,922).

