Pirates 6, Mets 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Taillon p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.230
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Smith lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mesoraco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Nimmo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Plawecki 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|6
|11
|Pittsburgh
|111
|002
|001—6
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|400—4
|6
|3
a-lined out for Lugo in the 5th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 7th. c-struck out for Crick in the 9th. d-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.
1-ran for Mesoraco in the 8th.
E_Moran (7), Cabrera (4), Guillorme 2 (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, New York 7. 2B_Moran (12), Reyes (4), Plawecki (7). HR_Polanco (10), off Lugo; Bell (5), off Bashlor; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bell 2 (39), Harrison (20), Diaz 2 (17), Polanco (35), Plawecki (8), Flores 3 (22). SB_Marte 2 (16). SF_Harrison, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Diaz, Dickerson, Polanco 2, Freese); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 10; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bell, Harrison, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Smith.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Taillon, Mercer, Bell), (Moran, Harrison, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 5-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|96
|3.96
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4.71
|Brault, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.07
|Crick, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.67
|Vazquez, S, 15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.11
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, L, 2-3
|5
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|99
|2.76
|Bashlor
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|36
|9.00
|Gsellman
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|4.21
Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Glasnow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Glasnow 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:27. A_22,135 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.