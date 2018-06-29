Listen Live Sports

Police charge Iowa wrestler with lying about shooting

June 29, 2018 5:31 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa wrestler Sam Stoll has been charged with making a false police report for lying to them after being shot in the knee.

Stoll first told Iowa City police he shot himself while in his garage on June 19. After police ruled out that possibility, Stoll admitted he was shot while playing a prank on a friend at the friend’s home. Stoll told officers that he lied in hopes of keeping his friend out of trouble.

Stoll, who had surgery and was released from the hospital the following day, placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA Championships in March. He has one remaining season of eligibility.

“As I shared previously, Sam Stoll’s health was our number one concern and he is doing well,” coach Tom Brands said Friday. “I am disappointed in his actions related to this incident, as they do not reflect our values.”

