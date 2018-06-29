Predators select Taylor to coach their AHL affiliate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have named Karl Taylor the head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals, their American Hockey League affiliate.

The 47-year-old Taylor spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Texas Stars. Taylor’s teams made the playoffs in three of his four seasons and reached the Calder Cup finals last season before losing to the Toronto Marlies in seven games.

Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement that “Karl comes highly recommended to us with a diverse skillset to coach and develop players.”

Taylor also has been an assistant for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks. He was a head coach in the ECHL with the Reading Royals in 2005-08 and Ontario Reign in 2008-11.

