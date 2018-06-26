Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 26, 2018 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -105 Pittsburgh -105
Arizona -160 at MIAMI -150
at ATLANTA -154 Cincinnati +144
at Los Angeles -158 Chicago +148
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Colorado +122
American League
Seattle -137 at BALTIMORE +127
Oakland -116 at DETROIT +106
at BOSTON -164 Los Angeles +154
at HOUSTON -266 Toronto +236
Minnesota -117 at CHICAGO +107
Interleague
Washington -190 at TAMPA BAY +175
NY Yankees -222 at PHILADELPHIA +202
at TEXAS -111 San Diego +101
at MILWAUKEE -220 Kansas City +200
Cleveland -172 at ST. LOUIS +160

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington