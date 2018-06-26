Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-105
|Arizona
|-160
|at
|MIAMI
|-150
|at ATLANTA
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+144
|at Los Angeles
|-158
|Chicago
|+148
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Colorado
|+122
|American League
|Seattle
|-137
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+127
|Oakland
|-116
|at
|DETROIT
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-164
|Los
|Angeles
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|-266
|Toronto
|+236
|Minnesota
|-117
|at
|CHICAGO
|+107
|Interleague
|Washington
|-190
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+175
|NY Yankees
|-222
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+202
|at TEXAS
|-111
|San
|Diego
|+101
|at MILWAUKEE
|-220
|Kansas
|City
|+200
|Cleveland
|-172
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+160
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.