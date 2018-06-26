Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-140
|Cincinnati
|+130
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-105
|Arizona
|-152
|at
|MIAMI
|+142
|at Los Angeles
|-140
|Chicago
|+130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-154
|Colorado
|+144
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-230
|Toronto
|+210
|Seattle
|-118
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Los
|Angeles
|+132
|Oakland
|-135
|at
|DETROIT
|+125
|Minnesota
|-137
|at
|CHICAGO
|+127
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-180
|Kansas
|City
|+165
|NY Yankees
|-128
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+118
|at TEXAS
|-130
|San
|Diego
|+120
|at ST. LOUIS
|-109
|Cleveland
|-101
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
