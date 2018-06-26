Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

June 26, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -140 Cincinnati +130
at NEW YORK -105 Pittsburgh -105
Arizona -152 at MIAMI +142
at Los Angeles -140 Chicago +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Colorado +144
American League
at HOUSTON -230 Toronto +210
Seattle -118 at BALTIMORE +108
at BOSTON -142 Los Angeles +132
Oakland -135 at DETROIT +125
Minnesota -137 at CHICAGO +127
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -180 Kansas City +165
NY Yankees -128 at PHILADELPHIA +118
at TEXAS -130 San Diego +120
at ST. LOUIS -109 Cleveland -101

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

