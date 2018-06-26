Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -140 Cincinnati +130 at NEW YORK -105 Pittsburgh -105 Arizona -152 at MIAMI +142 at Los Angeles -140 Chicago +130 at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Colorado +144 American League at HOUSTON -230 Toronto +210 Seattle -118 at BALTIMORE +108 at BOSTON -142 Los Angeles +132 Oakland -135 at DETROIT +125 Minnesota -137 at CHICAGO +127 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -180 Kansas City +165 NY Yankees -128 at PHILADELPHIA +118 at TEXAS -130 San Diego +120 at ST. LOUIS -109 Cleveland -101

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.