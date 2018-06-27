Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-165
|at
|MIAMI
|+155
|at Los Angeles
|-180
|Chicago
|+165
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-110
|Colorado
|+100
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|Washington
|+138
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|American League
|Oakland
|-120
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|Minnesota
|-130
|at
|CHICAGO
|+120
|Seattle
|-137
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+127
|at BOSTON
|-144
|Los
|Angeles
|+134
|Houston
|-172
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+160
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
