Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-117
|Washington
|+107
|New York
|-164
|at
|MIAMI
|+154
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at ST. LOUIS
|-147
|Atlanta
|+137
|at ARIZONA
|-147
|San
|Francisco
|+137
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-163
|Colorado
|+153
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Los Angeles
|-141
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+131
|at NEW YORK
|-113
|Boston
|+103
|at TORONTO
|-173
|Detroit
|+161
|Houston
|-177
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+165
|at TEXAS
|-131
|Chicago
|+121
|Cleveland
|-169
|at
|OAKLAND
|+159
|at SEATTLE
|-208
|Kansas
|City
|+188
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-113
|Minnesota
|+103
