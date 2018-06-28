Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -117 Washington +107 New York -164 at MIAMI +154 at CINCINNATI -105 Milwaukee -105 at ST. LOUIS -147 Atlanta +137 at ARIZONA -147 San Francisco +137 at SAN DIEGO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at Los Angeles -163 Colorado +153 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -141 at BALTIMORE +131 at NEW YORK -113 Boston +103 at TORONTO -173 Detroit +161 Houston -177 at TAMPA BAY +165 at TEXAS -131 Chicago +121 Cleveland -169 at OAKLAND +159 at SEATTLE -208 Kansas City +188 Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -113 Minnesota +103

