Pregame.com Line

June 28, 2018 5:22 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -117 Washington +107
New York -164 at MIAMI +154
at CINCINNATI -105 Milwaukee -105
at ST. LOUIS -147 Atlanta +137
at ARIZONA -147 San Francisco +137
at SAN DIEGO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at Los Angeles -163 Colorado +153
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Los Angeles -141 at BALTIMORE +131
at NEW YORK -113 Boston +103
at TORONTO -173 Detroit +161
Houston -177 at TAMPA BAY +165
at TEXAS -131 Chicago +121
Cleveland -169 at OAKLAND +159
at SEATTLE -208 Kansas City +188
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -113 Minnesota +103

