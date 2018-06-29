Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-116
|Washington
|+106
|New York
|-173
|at
|MIAMI
|+161
|at CINCINNATI
|-113
|Milwaukee
|+103
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|Atlanta
|+138
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|San
|Francisco
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-150
|Colorado
|+140
|American League
|Los Angeles
|-141
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+131
|at NEW YORK
|-126
|Boston
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-195
|Detroit
|+180
|Houston
|-186
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+171
|at TEXAS
|-145
|Chicago
|+135
|Cleveland
|-172
|at
|OAKLAND
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-195
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-125
|Minnesota
|+115
