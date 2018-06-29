Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 29, 2018 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -116 Washington +106
New York -173 at MIAMI +161
at CINCINNATI -113 Milwaukee +103
at ST. LOUIS -148 Atlanta +138
at ARIZONA -144 San Francisco +134
at SAN DIEGO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at Los Angeles -150 Colorado +140
American League
Los Angeles -141 at BALTIMORE +131
at NEW YORK -126 Boston +116
at TORONTO -195 Detroit +180
Houston -186 at TAMPA BAY +171
at TEXAS -145 Chicago +135
Cleveland -172 at OAKLAND +160
at SEATTLE -195 Kansas City +180
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -125 Minnesota +115

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington