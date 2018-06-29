Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -116 Washington +106 New York -173 at MIAMI +161 at CINCINNATI -113 Milwaukee +103 at ST. LOUIS -148 Atlanta +138 at ARIZONA -144 San Francisco +134 at SAN DIEGO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at Los Angeles -150 Colorado +140 American League Los Angeles -141 at BALTIMORE +131 at NEW YORK -126 Boston +116 at TORONTO -195 Detroit +180 Houston -186 at TAMPA BAY +171 at TEXAS -145 Chicago +135 Cleveland -172 at OAKLAND +160 at SEATTLE -195 Kansas City +180 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -125 Minnesota +115

