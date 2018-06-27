Prunty, Williamson head Kokoskov’s staff with Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Prunty, Corliss Williamson, Jamelle McMillan and Jason Staudt were named to the staff of new Phoenix Suns coach Igor Kokoskov.

Prunty has 22 years of NBA experience. He went 21-16 as interim coach of the Milwaukee Bucks last season and scared the Boston Celtics in a seven-game playoff series.

Williamson, a rugged player nicknamed “Big Nasty,” played 12 seasons in the NBA. He was an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic the past two seasons and will be a leading figure in guiding Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ No. 1-overall draft pick.

McMillan joins the Suns after six seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. He played four seasons for Arizona State.

Staudt was Orlando’s pro personnel scout last season.

