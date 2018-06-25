Rangers 7, Padres 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .249 Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Renfroe rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .254 Villanueva 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Pirela lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Ellis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .326 Galvis ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .241 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .171 a-Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Totals 36 4 11 4 1 8

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf-rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .285 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .260 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272 2-Tocci pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .309 Odor 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .233 Profar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Chirinos c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .204 Guzman 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .227 1-Gallo pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .191 DeShields cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Totals 34 7 12 7 3 8

San Diego 000 031 000—4 11 1 Texas 000 015 10x—7 12 1

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Guzman in the 6th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (3), DeShields (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Chirinos (10). HR_Margot (3), off Hamels; Pirela (2), off Hamels. RBIs_Margot 3 (23), Pirela (25), Choo (37), Andrus 2 (7), Chirinos 2 (27), Guzman (30), DeShields (14). SB_Renfroe (1), Odor (2). SF_Andrus, Guzman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot, Villanueva 2, Ellis); Texas 5 (Mazara 2, Profar, DeShields 2). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Texas 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pirela. GIDP_Pirela.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Guzman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 4 1 0 0 2 4 70 3.57 Stock 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 23 5.40 Stammen, L, 4-1 2-3 3 4 3 0 0 22 2.65 Cimber, BS, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.38 Erlin 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 40 4.15 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 5 9 4 4 1 5 90 3.61 Barnette, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.59 Leclerc, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.67 Martin, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.57 Kela, S, 19-19 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

Hamels pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Cimber 2-1, Erlin 1-0. HBP_Stock (Chirinos). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:14. A_23,470 (49,115).

