Rangers 7, Padres 4

June 25, 2018 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .249
Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Renfroe rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .254
Villanueva 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Pirela lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263
Ellis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .326
Galvis ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .241
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .171
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 8
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf-rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .285
Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .260
Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272
2-Tocci pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .309
Odor 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .233
Profar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .236
Chirinos c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .204
Guzman 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .227
1-Gallo pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .191
DeShields cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Totals 34 7 12 7 3 8
San Diego 000 031 000—4 11 1
Texas 000 015 10x—7 12 1

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Guzman in the 6th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (3), DeShields (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Chirinos (10). HR_Margot (3), off Hamels; Pirela (2), off Hamels. RBIs_Margot 3 (23), Pirela (25), Choo (37), Andrus 2 (7), Chirinos 2 (27), Guzman (30), DeShields (14). SB_Renfroe (1), Odor (2). SF_Andrus, Guzman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot, Villanueva 2, Ellis); Texas 5 (Mazara 2, Profar, DeShields 2). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Texas 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pirela. GIDP_Pirela.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Guzman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 4 1 0 0 2 4 70 3.57
Stock 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 23 5.40
Stammen, L, 4-1 2-3 3 4 3 0 0 22 2.65
Cimber, BS, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.38
Erlin 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 40 4.15
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 5 9 4 4 1 5 90 3.61
Barnette, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.59
Leclerc, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.67
Martin, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.57
Kela, S, 19-19 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

Hamels pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Cimber 2-1, Erlin 1-0. HBP_Stock (Chirinos). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:14. A_23,470 (49,115).

