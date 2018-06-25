Rangers 7, Padres 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.249
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Pirela lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Ellis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|2-Tocci pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.309
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Guzman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|1-Gallo pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|3
|8
|San Diego
|000
|031
|000—4
|11
|1
|Texas
|000
|015
|10x—7
|12
|1
a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Guzman in the 6th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 8th.
E_Renfroe (3), DeShields (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Chirinos (10). HR_Margot (3), off Hamels; Pirela (2), off Hamels. RBIs_Margot 3 (23), Pirela (25), Choo (37), Andrus 2 (7), Chirinos 2 (27), Guzman (30), DeShields (14). SB_Renfroe (1), Odor (2). SF_Andrus, Guzman.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Margot, Villanueva 2, Ellis); Texas 5 (Mazara 2, Profar, DeShields 2). RISP_San Diego 2 for 8; Texas 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Pirela. GIDP_Pirela.
DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Guzman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|70
|3.57
|Stock
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.40
|Stammen, L, 4-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|22
|2.65
|Cimber, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
|Erlin
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|4.15
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|90
|3.61
|Barnette, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.59
|Leclerc, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.67
|Martin, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Kela, S, 19-19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
Hamels pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Cimber 2-1, Erlin 1-0. HBP_Stock (Chirinos). WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:14. A_23,470 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.