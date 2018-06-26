Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Rangers place 1B Ronald Guzman on 7-day concussion DL

June 26, 2018 6:18 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed first baseman Ronald Guzman on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled utilityman Ryan Rua from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers made the move Tuesday, a day after Guzman left in the sixth inning of a 7-4 win over San Diego after his head struck the knee of third baseman Christian Villanueva when the rookie was diving back on an attempted pickoff.

Guzman was called up to become the regular first baseman early in the season after injuries forced the Rangers to juggle their lineup. The 23-year-old is hitting .227 with seven homers and 30 RBIs.

Rua, who was on the opening-day roster, is set for his fifth stint with the Rangers this season. Primarily a left fielder and first baseman, Rua has a .163 average with two home runs with the Rangers and is hitting .236 with three homers in Round Rock.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

