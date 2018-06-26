Rays 1, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kieboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|4
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Bauers 1b-lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Wendle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Field rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Alvarado p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robertson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Smith rf-lf-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|00x—1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Severino in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Harper (13). RBIs_Bauers (7). SB_Kiermaier (3), Bauers (1). S_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Rendon, Murphy, Taylor 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier 2, Duffy, Ramos, Cron). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 10-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|104
|2.04
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.52
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|100
|4.08
|Castillo, H, 4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|1.46
|Alvarado
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.03
|Roe, H, 17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.90
|Romo, S, 6-10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.68
Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Romo 3-0. HBP_Eovaldi (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_14,289 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.