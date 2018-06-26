Rays 1, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Harper rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .219 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .324 Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Severino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .172 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Kieboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Totals 29 0 3 0 4 12

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .155 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Bauers 1b-lf-1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .284 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Wendle lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Field rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Cron dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Alvarado p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robertson 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Smith rf-lf-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 28 1 5 1 4 5

Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1 5 0

a-struck out for Severino in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Harper (13). RBIs_Bauers (7). SB_Kiermaier (3), Bauers (1). S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Rendon, Murphy, Taylor 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier 2, Duffy, Ramos, Cron). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, L, 10-4 7 4 1 1 3 4 104 2.04 Herrera 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.52 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 2-3 6 1 0 0 2 9 100 4.08 Castillo, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 28 1.46 Alvarado 0 2 0 0 1 0 11 3.03 Roe, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.90 Romo, S, 6-10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.68

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Romo 3-0. HBP_Eovaldi (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_14,289 (42,735).

