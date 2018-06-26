Rays 1, Nationals 0

|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b-lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Field rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Svrno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith rf-lf-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|00x—1
LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Harper (13). SB_Kiermaier (3), Bauers (1). S_M.Smith (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer L,10-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Eovaldi W,2-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Castillo H,4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado H,17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Roe H,17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo S,6-10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Eovaldi (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_14,289 (42,735).
