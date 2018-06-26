Listen Live Sports

Rays 1, Nationals 0

June 26, 2018 3:17 pm
 
Washington Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton dh 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0
Harper rf 2 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b-lf-1b 3 0 0 1
J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 1 0 Wendle lf 3 0 0 0
T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Field rf 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 0 1 0
P.Svrno c 2 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Gomez rf 0 0 0 0
Kieboom c 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 2 0 1 0
M.Smith rf-lf-rf-lf 2 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Washington 000 000 000—0
Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1

LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Harper (13). SB_Kiermaier (3), Bauers (1). S_M.Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L,10-4 7 4 1 1 3 4
Herrera 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Eovaldi W,2-3 6 1 0 0 2 9
Castillo H,4 2 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarado H,17 0 2 0 0 1 0
Roe H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo S,6-10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Eovaldi (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_14,289 (42,735).

