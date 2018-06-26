Rays 1, Nationals 0

Washington Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton dh 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0 Harper rf 2 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b-lf-1b 3 0 0 1 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 1 0 Wendle lf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Field rf 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 0 1 0 P.Svrno c 2 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Gomez rf 0 0 0 0 Kieboom c 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Smith rf-lf-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 5 1

Washington 000 000 000—0 Tampa Bay 100 000 00x—1

LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Harper (13). SB_Kiermaier (3), Bauers (1). S_M.Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer L,10-4 7 4 1 1 3 4 Herrera 1 1 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Eovaldi W,2-3 6 1 0 0 2 9 Castillo H,4 2 0 0 0 1 1 Alvarado H,17 0 2 0 0 1 0 Roe H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo S,6-10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Eovaldi (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_14,289 (42,735).

