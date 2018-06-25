Listen Live Sports

Rays 11, Nationals 0

June 25, 2018 10:14 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Goodwin rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
1-Kieboom pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .324
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Reynolds 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Eaton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Totals 28 0 2 0 4 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 4 1 2 .147
Smith cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Field lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Robertson lf-3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Ramos c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .293
Sucre c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Cron dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .235
Bauers 1b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .297
Gomez rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .199
Hechavarria ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .276
Adames 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .220
Totals 37 11 12 9 6 10
Washington 000 000 000— 0 2 1
Tampa Bay 061 102 01x—11 12 0

1-ran for Rendon in the 7th.

E_Turner (9). LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rendon (21), Bauers (7). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Gonzalez; Ramos (10), off Miller; Ramos (11), off Collins. RBIs_Kiermaier 4 (5), Ramos 3 (39), Bauers (6), Adames (7). SB_Duffy (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Taylor 2, Difo); Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy, Cron, Gomez). RISP_Washington 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Taylor, Ramos. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Adames, Bauers).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, L, 6-5 1 3 6 6 5 2 62 3.68
Miller 3 4 2 2 1 4 54 2.89
Collins 2 2 2 2 0 1 26 1.86
Grace 2 3 1 1 0 3 35 3.52
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 10-4 7 1 0 0 4 10 103 2.31
Pruitt 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 4.08

Gonzalez pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. WP_Gonzalez, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:51. A_13,624 (42,735).

