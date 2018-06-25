Rays 11, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Goodwin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|1-Kieboom pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.324
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Reynolds 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Eaton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.147
|Smith cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Field lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Robertson lf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Sucre c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Bauers 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Gomez rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.199
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Adames 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|9
|6
|10
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|061
|102
|01x—11
|12
|0
1-ran for Rendon in the 7th.
E_Turner (9). LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rendon (21), Bauers (7). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Gonzalez; Ramos (10), off Miller; Ramos (11), off Collins. RBIs_Kiermaier 4 (5), Ramos 3 (39), Bauers (6), Adames (7). SB_Duffy (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Taylor 2, Difo); Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy, Cron, Gomez). RISP_Washington 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Taylor, Ramos. GIDP_Taylor.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Adames, Bauers).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 6-5
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|62
|3.68
|Miller
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|54
|2.89
|Collins
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|1.86
|Grace
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|3.52
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 10-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|103
|2.31
|Pruitt
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|4.08
Gonzalez pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. WP_Gonzalez, Miller.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:51. A_13,624 (42,735).
