Rays 11, Nationals 0

June 25, 2018 10:14 pm
 
Washington Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 4
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 0 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Field lf 1 0 0 0
Kieboom pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr lf-3b 5 1 1 0
J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 2 2 3
M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Sucre c 1 1 1 0
Mar.Ryn 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 1 0
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 5 2 4 1
P.Svrno c 3 0 0 0 Gomez rf 4 1 0 0
Eaton dh 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 3 1 0 0
Adames 2b 3 1 1 1
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 37 11 12 9
Washington 000 000 000— 0
Tampa Bay 061 102 01x—11

E_T.Turner (9). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rendon (21), Bauers (7). HR_Kiermaier (1), W.Ramos 2 (11). SB_M.Duffy (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez L,6-5 1 3 6 6 5 2
Miller 3 4 2 2 1 4
Collins 2 2 2 2 0 1
Grace 2 3 1 1 0 3
Tampa Bay
Snell W,10-4 7 1 0 0 4 10
Pruitt 2 1 0 0 0 1

G.Gonzalez pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd

WP_Gonzalez, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:51. A_13,624 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

