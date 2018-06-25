Rays 11, Nationals 0

|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Field lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr lf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|P.Svrno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adames 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|061
|102
|01x—11
E_T.Turner (9). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rendon (21), Bauers (7). HR_Kiermaier (1), W.Ramos 2 (11). SB_M.Duffy (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez L,6-5
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|Miller
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Collins
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Grace
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,10-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Pruitt
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
G.Gonzalez pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd
WP_Gonzalez, Miller.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:51. A_13,624 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.