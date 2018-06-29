Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 3, Astros 2

June 29, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy dh 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0
Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0
Sprnger pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 1 2 0
M.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle lf 3 1 1 0
A..Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 Field rf 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 2 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 3 1 0 1
T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0 Adames 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 5 1
Houston 000 002 000—2
Tampa Bay 000 300 00x—3

E_M.Gonzalez (5), Marisnick (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Stassi (11). HR_Bregman (15). SB_Kiermaier (4), M.Duffy (6). SF_Hechavarria (4). S_M.Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole L,9-2 6 5 3 1 3 5
McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 3
Tampa Bay
Font W,2-3 5 1 1 1 2 3
Castillo H,5 2 1 1 1 0 2
Roe H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarado S,2-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Font pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Cole (Wendle).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

T_2:35. A_15,797 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington