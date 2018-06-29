Rays 3, Astros 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy dh 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Sprnger pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 1 2 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle lf 3 1 1 0 A..Reed 1b 3 0 0 0 Field rf 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 3 1 0 1 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0 Adames 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 5 1

Houston 000 002 000—2 Tampa Bay 000 300 00x—3

E_M.Gonzalez (5), Marisnick (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Stassi (11). HR_Bregman (15). SB_Kiermaier (4), M.Duffy (6). SF_Hechavarria (4). S_M.Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole L,9-2 6 5 3 1 3 5 McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 3 Tampa Bay Font W,2-3 5 1 1 1 2 3 Castillo H,5 2 1 1 1 0 2 Roe H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado S,2-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Font pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Cole (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:35. A_15,797 (42,735).

