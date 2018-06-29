Rays 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A..Reed 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Field rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Adames 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|00x—3
E_M.Gonzalez (5), Marisnick (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Stassi (11). HR_Bregman (15). SB_Kiermaier (4), M.Duffy (6). SF_Hechavarria (4). S_M.Smith (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole L,9-2
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|5
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Font W,2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Castillo H,5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Roe H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado S,2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Font pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Cole (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:35. A_15,797 (42,735).
