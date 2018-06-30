Listen Live Sports

Rays 5, Astros 2

June 30, 2018 7:04 pm
 
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 2 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 M.Duffy 3b 4 2 3 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Bauers dh 3 1 1 0
Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 2 4
Reddick lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle lf 3 0 1 1
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 4 0 1 0
M.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomez rf 4 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Houston 000 002 000—2
Tampa Bay 320 000 00x—5

E_Hechavarria (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Reddick (8), W.Ramos (10). HR_Bregman (16). SB_Reddick (3). SF_Wendle (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander L,9-4 5 9 5 5 1 8
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sipp 1 0 0 0 1 1
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2
Nuno W,2-0 4 2-3 4 2 1 0 4
Alvarado H,17 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Roe H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Verlander (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:39. A_18,378 (42,735).

