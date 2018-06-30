Rays 5, Astros 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 2 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 M.Duffy 3b 4 2 3 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Bauers dh 3 1 1 0 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 2 4 Reddick lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle lf 3 0 1 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomez rf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 32 5 10 5

Houston 000 002 000—2 Tampa Bay 320 000 00x—5

E_Hechavarria (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Reddick (8), W.Ramos (10). HR_Bregman (16). SB_Reddick (3). SF_Wendle (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander L,9-4 5 9 5 5 1 8 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sipp 1 0 0 0 1 1 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 Nuno W,2-0 4 2-3 4 2 1 0 4 Alvarado H,17 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Roe H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Verlander (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_18,378 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.