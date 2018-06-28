Red Sox 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Trout dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Fletcher 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|b-Valbuena ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|c-Maldonado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hermosillo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|a-Calhoun ph-rf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.169
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|011
|20x—4
|7
|0
a-walked for Hermosillo in the 7th. b-flied out for Young in the 8th. c-struck out for Briceno in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Boston 5. 2B_Moreland (15), Bogaerts (23). HR_Simmons (5), off Johnson; Devers (13), off Barria; Bradley Jr. (6), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (43), Simmons (36), Holt (18), Devers (42), Bradley Jr. 2 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Valbuena); Boston 1 (Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Kinsler, Holt. GIDP_Devers.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alvarez, Briceno, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|98
|3.40
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|3.03
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4.44
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.20
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|61
|4.28
|Velazquez, W, 6-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|2.38
|Workman, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.90
|Kelly, H, 15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.38
|Kimbrel, S, 24-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1. HBP_Velazquez (Trout).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:06. A_36,992 (37,731).
