Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Angels 2

June 28, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Trout dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .320
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313
Fletcher 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Young cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171
b-Valbuena ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Briceno c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333
c-Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Hermosillo rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .132
a-Calhoun ph-rf-cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .169
Totals 33 2 6 2 4 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .336
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .326
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .280
Holt 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .293
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Vazquez c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .224
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .202
Totals 29 4 7 4 4 5
Los Angeles 000 100 010—2 6 0
Boston 000 011 20x—4 7 0

a-walked for Hermosillo in the 7th. b-flied out for Young in the 8th. c-struck out for Briceno in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Boston 5. 2B_Moreland (15), Bogaerts (23). HR_Simmons (5), off Johnson; Devers (13), off Barria; Bradley Jr. (6), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (43), Simmons (36), Holt (18), Devers (42), Bradley Jr. 2 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Valbuena); Boston 1 (Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kinsler, Holt. GIDP_Devers.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alvarez, Briceno, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 5-4 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 4 98 3.40
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 3.03
Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 4.44
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.20
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 4 3 1 1 1 2 61 4.28
Velazquez, W, 6-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 41 2.38
Workman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.90
Kelly, H, 15 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.38
Kimbrel, S, 24-26 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1. HBP_Velazquez (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:06. A_36,992 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington