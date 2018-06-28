Red Sox 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Trout dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .320 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Fletcher 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Young cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171 b-Valbuena ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Briceno c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 c-Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Hermosillo rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .132 a-Calhoun ph-rf-cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .169 Totals 33 2 6 2 4 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .336 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .326 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .280 Holt 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .293 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Vazquez c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .224 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .202 Totals 29 4 7 4 4 5

Los Angeles 000 100 010—2 6 0 Boston 000 011 20x—4 7 0

a-walked for Hermosillo in the 7th. b-flied out for Young in the 8th. c-struck out for Briceno in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Boston 5. 2B_Moreland (15), Bogaerts (23). HR_Simmons (5), off Johnson; Devers (13), off Barria; Bradley Jr. (6), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (43), Simmons (36), Holt (18), Devers (42), Bradley Jr. 2 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Valbuena); Boston 1 (Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kinsler, Holt. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alvarez, Briceno, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 5-4 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 4 98 3.40 Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 3.03 Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 4.44 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.20 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 4 3 1 1 1 2 61 4.28 Velazquez, W, 6-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 41 2.38 Workman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.90 Kelly, H, 15 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.38 Kimbrel, S, 24-26 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1. HBP_Velazquez (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:06. A_36,992 (37,731).

