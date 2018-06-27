Listen Live Sports

...

Red Sox 9, Angels 6

June 27, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216
Trout dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .323
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .247
1-Young pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Valbuena 3b-1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .216
Simmons ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .314
Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .169
Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 1 2 .243
Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Fletcher ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Totals 40 6 11 6 4 11
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .338
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Martinez dh 4 2 2 3 1 0 .329
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Moreland 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Nunez 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .254
Devers 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .241
Leon c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .245
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 36 9 12 8 5 5
Los Angeles 000 013 200—6 11 1
Boston 060 000 21x—9 12 2

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Simmons (5), Devers (16), Kelly (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Boston 8. 2B_Valbuena (6), Simmons (13), Bogaerts (22), Devers (18). HR_Kinsler (11), off Porcello; Maldonado (4), off Porcello; Nunez (5), off Heaney; Leon (3), off Heaney; Martinez (25), off Heaney. RBIs_Kinsler (22), Valbuena (27), Simmons (35), Maldonado 3 (29), Martinez 3 (64), Nunez (19), Devers (41), Leon 3 (14). SB_Benintendi (13), Devers (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols, Valbuena 2, Maldonado 3, Hermosillo); Boston 5 (Moreland 4, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 11.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 3 1-3 8 6 6 3 4 78 3.95
Robles 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.24
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.44
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86
Alvarez, L, 3-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.09
Jewell 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 25 9.00
Parker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.29
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 5 104 3.60
Hembree, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.71
Kelly, BS, 2-4 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 22 3.21
Barnes, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.60
Kimbrel, S, 23-25 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-0, Barnes 2-0, Kimbrel 2-0. WP_Kimbrel, Jewell.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:00. A_37,521 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

