Red Sox 9, Angels 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216 Trout dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .323 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .247 1-Young pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Valbuena 3b-1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .216 Simmons ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .314 Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .169 Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 1 2 .243 Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 a-Fletcher ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Totals 40 6 11 6 4 11

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .338 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Martinez dh 4 2 2 3 1 0 .329 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Moreland 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Nunez 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .254 Devers 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .241 Leon c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .245 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 36 9 12 8 5 5

Los Angeles 000 013 200—6 11 1 Boston 060 000 21x—9 12 2

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Simmons (5), Devers (16), Kelly (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Boston 8. 2B_Valbuena (6), Simmons (13), Bogaerts (22), Devers (18). HR_Kinsler (11), off Porcello; Maldonado (4), off Porcello; Nunez (5), off Heaney; Leon (3), off Heaney; Martinez (25), off Heaney. RBIs_Kinsler (22), Valbuena (27), Simmons (35), Maldonado 3 (29), Martinez 3 (64), Nunez (19), Devers (41), Leon 3 (14). SB_Benintendi (13), Devers (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols, Valbuena 2, Maldonado 3, Hermosillo); Boston 5 (Moreland 4, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 11.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 3 1-3 8 6 6 3 4 78 3.95 Robles 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.24 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.44 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86 Alvarez, L, 3-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.09 Jewell 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 25 9.00 Parker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.29 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 5 104 3.60 Hembree, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.71 Kelly, BS, 2-4 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 22 3.21 Barnes, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.60 Kimbrel, S, 23-25 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-0, Barnes 2-0, Kimbrel 2-0. WP_Kimbrel, Jewell.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:00. A_37,521 (37,731).

