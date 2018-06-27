Red Sox 9, Angels 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Trout dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Young pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Valbuena 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.243
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Fletcher ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|4
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Nunez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Leon c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|8
|5
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|200—6
|11
|1
|Boston
|060
|000
|21x—9
|12
|2
a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Simmons (5), Devers (16), Kelly (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Boston 8. 2B_Valbuena (6), Simmons (13), Bogaerts (22), Devers (18). HR_Kinsler (11), off Porcello; Maldonado (4), off Porcello; Nunez (5), off Heaney; Leon (3), off Heaney; Martinez (25), off Heaney. RBIs_Kinsler (22), Valbuena (27), Simmons (35), Maldonado 3 (29), Martinez 3 (64), Nunez (19), Devers (41), Leon 3 (14). SB_Benintendi (13), Devers (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols, Valbuena 2, Maldonado 3, Hermosillo); Boston 5 (Moreland 4, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 11.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|3
|4
|78
|3.95
|Robles
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.24
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.44
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Alvarez, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.09
|Jewell
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|9.00
|Parker
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.29
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|104
|3.60
|Hembree, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.71
|Kelly, BS, 2-4
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.21
|Barnes, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.60
|Kimbrel, S, 23-25
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-0, Barnes 2-0, Kimbrel 2-0. WP_Kimbrel, Jewell.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_4:00. A_37,521 (37,731).
