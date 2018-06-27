Reds 6, Braves 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .283 Peraza ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .270 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Dixon 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lorenzen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suarez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Gennett 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .336 Duvall lf-1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .205 Casali c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .407 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Crockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winker lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Hamilton cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .210 Totals 37 6 11 6 4 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Flaherty 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Santana lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 F.Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .318 Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .326 Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Culberson 3b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .074 a-Bourjos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 34 5 7 4 2 10

Cincinnati 011 010 300—6 11 1 Atlanta 000 410 000—5 7 1

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephens in the 7th. c-walked for Hughes in the 9th. d-popped out for Minter in the 9th.

E_Suarez (8), Camargo (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Gennett (19). 3B_Peraza (2). HR_Peraza (3), off Newcomb. RBIs_Peraza (22), Gennett (53), Duvall 2 (46), Hamilton (18), Dixon (2), Suzuki (28), Culberson (19), Camargo (32), Swanson (29). SB_Inciarte (21), Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Schebler, Duvall, Winker); Atlanta 4 (Culberson, Camargo 2, Newcomb). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 8; Atlanta 4 for 9.

GIDP_Suarez, Culberson.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Duvall); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, F.Freeman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 4 6 5 4 1 4 76 5.85 Crockett 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 3 0.00 Stephens, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.08 Hernandez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 1.63 Hughes, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.27 Iglesias, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.08 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 6 7 3 3 2 6 111 2.71 S.Freeman, L, 2-4, H, 6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 22 5.13 Winkler, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.53 Minter 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.00

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Hernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Stephens 3-1, Hughes 1-0, Winkler 2-2. HBP_Castillo (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:01. A_30,207 (41,149).

