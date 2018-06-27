Reds 6, Braves 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Peraza ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Votto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Stephens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lorenzen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Gennett 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Duvall lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.205
|Casali c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.407
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Crockett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Flaherty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Santana lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|F.Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.318
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Culberson 3b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|a-Bourjos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|2
|10
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|300—6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|000—5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephens in the 7th. c-walked for Hughes in the 9th. d-popped out for Minter in the 9th.
E_Suarez (8), Camargo (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Gennett (19). 3B_Peraza (2). HR_Peraza (3), off Newcomb. RBIs_Peraza (22), Gennett (53), Duvall 2 (46), Hamilton (18), Dixon (2), Suzuki (28), Culberson (19), Camargo (32), Swanson (29). SB_Inciarte (21), Santana (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Schebler, Duvall, Winker); Atlanta 4 (Culberson, Camargo 2, Newcomb). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 8; Atlanta 4 for 9.
GIDP_Suarez, Culberson.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Duvall); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, F.Freeman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|4
|6
|5
|4
|1
|4
|76
|5.85
|Crockett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0.00
|Stephens, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.08
|Hernandez, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.63
|Hughes, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.27
|Iglesias, S, 15-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.08
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|111
|2.71
|S.Freeman, L, 2-4, H, 6
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|22
|5.13
|Winkler, BS, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.53
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.00
Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Hernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Stephens 3-1, Hughes 1-0, Winkler 2-2. HBP_Castillo (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:01. A_30,207 (41,149).
