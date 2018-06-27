Listen Live Sports

Reds 6, Braves 5

June 27, 2018 3:29 pm
 
1 min read
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Peraza ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .270
Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Dixon 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lorenzen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suarez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Gennett 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .336
Duvall lf-1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .205
Casali c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .407
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Crockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winker lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Hamilton cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .210
Totals 37 6 11 6 4 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Flaherty 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Santana lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
F.Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .318
Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .326
Suzuki c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Culberson 3b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .074
a-Bourjos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 34 5 7 4 2 10
Cincinnati 011 010 300—6 11 1
Atlanta 000 410 000—5 7 1

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephens in the 7th. c-walked for Hughes in the 9th. d-popped out for Minter in the 9th.

E_Suarez (8), Camargo (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Gennett (19). 3B_Peraza (2). HR_Peraza (3), off Newcomb. RBIs_Peraza (22), Gennett (53), Duvall 2 (46), Hamilton (18), Dixon (2), Suzuki (28), Culberson (19), Camargo (32), Swanson (29). SB_Inciarte (21), Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Schebler, Duvall, Winker); Atlanta 4 (Culberson, Camargo 2, Newcomb). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 8; Atlanta 4 for 9.

GIDP_Suarez, Culberson.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Duvall); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, F.Freeman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 4 6 5 4 1 4 76 5.85
Crockett 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 3 0.00
Stephens, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.08
Hernandez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 1.63
Hughes, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.27
Iglesias, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.08
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb 6 7 3 3 2 6 111 2.71
S.Freeman, L, 2-4, H, 6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 22 5.13
Winkler, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.53
Minter 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.00

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Hernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Stephens 3-1, Hughes 1-0, Winkler 2-2. HBP_Castillo (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:01. A_30,207 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

