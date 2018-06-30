Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .306 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Story ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274 Parra lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .216 Iannetta c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .242 Marquez p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 6 2 2 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .303 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Hernandez ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Utley 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 30 1 3 1 0 10

Colorado 000 110 100—3 6 0 Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for Hudson in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 2. 2B_LeMahieu (16), Story (22). HR_Desmond (17), off Maeda; Hernandez (14), off Marquez. RBIs_Desmond (47), Iannetta (20), Hernandez (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Parra); Los Angeles 1 (Turner). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 6-8 8 2 1 1 0 9 92 5.14 Ottavino, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.42 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 5-5 7 5 3 2 2 9 97 3.36 Paredes 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 Hudson 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 3.66

Paredes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0. PB_Grandal (4).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:39. A_46,172 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.