Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

June 30, 2018 10:10 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .306
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Story ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274
Parra lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301
Desmond 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .216
Iannetta c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .242
Marquez p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 2 2 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .303
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Hernandez ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Utley 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 30 1 3 1 0 10
Colorado 000 110 100—3 6 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for Hudson in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 2. 2B_LeMahieu (16), Story (22). HR_Desmond (17), off Maeda; Hernandez (14), off Marquez. RBIs_Desmond (47), Iannetta (20), Hernandez (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Parra); Los Angeles 1 (Turner). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 6-8 8 2 1 1 0 9 92 5.14
Ottavino, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.42
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, L, 5-5 7 5 3 2 2 9 97 3.36
Paredes 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.86
Hudson 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 3.66

Paredes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0. PB_Grandal (4).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:39. A_46,172 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

