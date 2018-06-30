Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.306
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.242
|Marquez p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|2
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.303
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hernandez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|10
|Colorado
|000
|110
|100—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
a-flied out for Hudson in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 2. 2B_LeMahieu (16), Story (22). HR_Desmond (17), off Maeda; Hernandez (14), off Marquez. RBIs_Desmond (47), Iannetta (20), Hernandez (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Parra); Los Angeles 1 (Turner). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 6-8
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|92
|5.14
|Ottavino, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.42
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 5-5
|7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|9
|97
|3.36
|Paredes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.66
Paredes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0. PB_Grandal (4).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:39. A_46,172 (56,000).
