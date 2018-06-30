Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

June 30, 2018 1:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .310
Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Desmond lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Iannetta c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Cuevas rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Valaika 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .128
Parra lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Anderson p 3 0 2 0 0 1 .148
b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 0 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Turner 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .264
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Puig rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 10
Colorado 000 010 011—3 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 5 0

a-flied out for Alexander in the 8th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Story (21). HR_Valaika (1), off Hill; Arenado (20), off Alexander; Iannetta (6), off Garcia; Turner (5), off Davis. RBIs_Arenado (57), Iannetta (19), Valaika (2), Turner (15). CS_Story (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Desmond, Iannetta). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; .

Advertisement

GIDP_LeMahieu, Forsythe, Barnes.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, LeMahieu, Valaika), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 5-3 8 4 0 0 1 8 96 4.23
Davis, S, 23-27 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 4.41
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 1-3 6 2-3 6 1 1 0 10 110 4.68
Alexander 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.04
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0. HBP_Hill 2 (Blackmon,Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:39. A_41,909 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington