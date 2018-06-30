Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .310 Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Desmond lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Iannetta c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Cuevas rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Valaika 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .128 Parra lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Anderson p 3 0 2 0 0 1 .148 b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 3 9 3 0 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Turner 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .264 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Puig rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 5 1 1 10

Colorado 000 010 011—3 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 5 0

a-flied out for Alexander in the 8th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Story (21). HR_Valaika (1), off Hill; Arenado (20), off Alexander; Iannetta (6), off Garcia; Turner (5), off Davis. RBIs_Arenado (57), Iannetta (19), Valaika (2), Turner (15). CS_Story (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Desmond, Iannetta). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; .

GIDP_LeMahieu, Forsythe, Barnes.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, LeMahieu, Valaika), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 5-3 8 4 0 0 1 8 96 4.23 Davis, S, 23-27 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 4.41 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 1-3 6 2-3 6 1 1 0 10 110 4.68 Alexander 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.04 Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0. HBP_Hill 2 (Blackmon,Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:39. A_41,909 (56,000).

