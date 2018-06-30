Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Desmond lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Cuevas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Valaika 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.128
|Parra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Colorado
|000
|010
|011—3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
a-flied out for Alexander in the 8th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Story (21). HR_Valaika (1), off Hill; Arenado (20), off Alexander; Iannetta (6), off Garcia; Turner (5), off Davis. RBIs_Arenado (57), Iannetta (19), Valaika (2), Turner (15). CS_Story (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Desmond, Iannetta). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; .
GIDP_LeMahieu, Forsythe, Barnes.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, LeMahieu, Valaika), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 5-3
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|96
|4.23
|Davis, S, 23-27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|10
|110
|4.68
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.04
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0. HBP_Hill 2 (Blackmon,Iannetta).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:39. A_41,909 (56,000).
