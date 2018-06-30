Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies send struggling RHP Jon Gray down to Triple-A

June 30, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have sent opening-day starter Jon Gray down to the minors, optioning the right-hander to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Gray was 7-7 with a 5.77 ERA over 17 starts this season, but has particularly struggled since May 13 while posting a 7.25 ERA in his last nine outings. The Rockies replaced him on the roster Saturday with outfielder Raimel Tapia, who was batting .308 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Gray appeared to turn things around June 22, when he gave up one run over seven innings in a victory over the Miami Marlins, but followed that by giving up five runs and seven hits over four innings in a loss at San Francisco on Thursday.

At the start of play Saturday, Gray was fourth in the National League with 119 strikeouts.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington