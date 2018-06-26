Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rudy ruled out of Germany’s final World Cup group match

June 26, 2018 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy has been ruled out of the team’s final group game against South Korea at the World Cup after suffering multiple fractures to his nose.

Coach Joachim Loew said Tuesday on the eve of the match that Rudy hadn’t recovered after undergoing surgery.

Rudy picked up the injury during his team’s 2-1 win over Sweden last week. He was forced to leave the pitch after a Swedish player’s boot slammed into his nose in the first half as he was on the ground.

Loew said it wouldn’t make sense to make Rudy play with a protective mask.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“It’s two or three days too early,” he said.

The German coach will also be without defender Jerome Boateng, who is suspended after getting sent off against Sweden.

“All other players are available,” Loew said.

Germany is guaranteed to qualify for the last 16 if it wins by at least two goals.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington