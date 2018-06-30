Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Tyler Thornburg to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Drew VerHagen to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Smith to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Cheslor Cuthbert to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Michael Hermosillo to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled UT Kaleb Cowart from Salt Lake. Sent RHP Garrett Richards and 1B Jefry Marte to Inland Empire (Cal) for rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Adalberto Mejia from Rochester.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Durham (IL). Signed RHP Mike Broadway to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Jake Petricka from Buffalo. Selected the contract of OF Darnell Sweeney from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL). Recalled 1B Christian Walker from Reno. Sent OFs Steven Souza Jr. and A.J. Pollock to Reno for rehab assignments.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Peter Bourjos for assignment. Recalled LHP Max Fried from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded C Joe Hudson to the L.A. Angels for cash.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jon Gray to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Walker Buehler to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal). Recalled RHP J.T. Chargois from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINES — Optioned RHP Ben Meyer to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Pablo Lopez from New Orleans. Signed LHP Alex Vesia to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Zach Davies to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Hector Neris to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Mark Leiter Jr. from Lehigh Valley. Signed LHP Keylan Killgore to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chad Kuhl on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled 2B Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claiomed LHP Tyler Webb off waivers from San Diego and optioned him to Memphis (PCL). Transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day DL. Sent SS Paul DeJong and RHP Matt Bowman to Memphis for rehab assignments. Signed SS Zach Gahagan to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Sammy Solis and C Raudy Read to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHP Jeremy Hellickson from the 10-day DL. Transferred 1B Ryan Zimmerman to the 60-day DL. Signed RHPs Chandler Day and Reid Schaller to minor league contracts.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Quinn Irey.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Sean Stutzman.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Claimed RHP John Straka off waivers from St. Paul. Announced INF Eric Aguilera signed with Algodoneros de Union (Mexican League).

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Ryan Wolfsberg. Signed RHP Edilson Alvarez.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Mark Vasquez and INF Jordan Serena. Signed RHP Dany Paradis-Giroux.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released LHP Ari Kaufman. Signed LHP Danny Diaz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Isaiah Taylor.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived C Thomas Bryant.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Tyler Ulis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded LW Nic Kerdiles to Winnipeg for C Chase De Leo.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D Simon Bourque to Winnipeg for RW Joel Armia, G Steve Mason, 2019 seventh-round and 2020 fourth-round draft picks.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G Eddie Lack to a one-year, one-way contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Kyle McKenzie to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Named James O’Connor coach.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Zac Lubin on loan from Phoenix Rising (USL).

