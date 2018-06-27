South Korea-Germany Sums

Kazan, Russia

Germany 0 0—0 South Korea 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, South Korea, Kim Young-gwon, 90th minute; 2, South Korea, Son Heung-min, 90th.

Shots_South Korea 11, Germany 26.

Shots On Goal_South Korea 5, Germany 6.

Yellow Cards_South Korea, Jung Woo-young, 8th; Lee Jae-sung, 23rd; Moon Seon-min, 48th; Son Heung-min, 65th.

Offsides_South Korea 0, Germany 1.

Fouls Committed_South Korea 16, Germany 7.

Corner Kicks_South Korea 3, Germany 9.

Referee_Mark Geiger, USA. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Canada; Frank Anderson, USA; Danny Makkelie, Netherlands. 4th Official_Julio Bascunan, Chile.

A_41,835.

Lineups

South Korea: Jo Hyeon-woo, Kim Jin-hyeon, Kim Seung-Gyu; Oh Ban-Suk, Hong Chul, Jang Hyun-soo, Park Joo-ho, Kim Min-woo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Go Yo-Han, Lee Yong, Kim Young-gwon, Yun Young-sun; Koo Ja-Cheol (Hwang Hee-chan, 56th), Lee Jae-sung, Ju Se-jong, Moon Seon-min (Ju Se-jong, 69th), Lee Seung-woo, Ki Sung-yueng, Jung Woo-young; Hwang Hee-chan (Go Yo-Han, 79th), Son Heung-min, Kim Shin-wook.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hector (Julian Brandt, 78th), Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Marvin Plattenhardt, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule; Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka (Thomas Muller, 63rd), Ilkay Gundogan, Sami Khedira (Mario Gomez, 58th), Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Sebastian Rudy; Mario Gomez, Marco Reus, Timo Werner.

