Sporting KC-Impact, Sums

By The Associated Press

Kansas City 0 0—0 Montreal 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Montreal, Piatti, 9, 54th minute. 2, Montreal, Silva, 1 (penalty kick), 70th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; Montreal, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Krolicki, Montreal, 19th; Duvall, Montreal, 46th; Croizet, Kansas City, 68th; Opara, Kansas City, 69th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_16,142 (20,801)

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey (Diego Rubio, 74th), Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal, 83rd), Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Khiry Shelton, 57th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Rudy Camacho, Chris Duvall, Rod Fanni, Alejandro Silva (Raheem Edwards, 90th); Ken Krolicki, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette (Shamit Shome, 38th), Saphir Taider; Matteo Mancosu (Jukka Raitala, 60th).

