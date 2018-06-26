NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 25, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Hannelore Hanover (25) 6tm 4 4-0-0 334 1 2. Lather Up (9) 3pc 7 7-0-0 314 2 3. Shartin N 5pm 14 11-1-0 232 3 4. Manchego 3tf 3 3-0-0 220 6 5. Atlanta (1) 3tf 4 4-0-0 213 5 6. Filibuster Hanover 4pg 6 5-1-0 166 4 7. Wolfgang 3tc 2 2-0-0 103 7 8. Bit Of A Legend N 9ph 10 3-4-1 64 8 9. Will Take Charge 5tg 13 7-3-1 50 9 10. Keystone Velocity 10ph 6 2-2-0 34 10

Also: McWicked 33, Homicide Hunter 25, Shower Play 24, Six Pack 24, Jimmy Freight 22, Rockin Ron 11, Ariana G 10, Done Well 9, Sintra 9, Elmo Blatch 6, Mission Accepted 5, All Bets Off 3, Trump Nation 3, Marion Marauder 2, Kissin In The Sand 2, Courtly Choice 1, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Emoticon Hanover 1, Fox Valley Gemini 1, Mach It So 1, Stay Hungry 1, Wes Delight 1.

