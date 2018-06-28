Steve Smith helps lead Toronto to victory in Canada T20

KING CITY, Ontario (AP) — Former Australia captain Steve Smith scored 61 in his first match appearance since March to help the Toronto Nationals beat the Vancouver Knights by six wickets in the opening game of the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament on Thursday.

New Zealand batsman Anton Devcich later scored 92 not out and captain Darren Sammy an unbeaten 22 to give the Nationals a winning total of 231-4 with four balls remaining.

Smith was stumped off the bowling of fellow Australian Fawad Ahmed after facing 41 balls with eight fours and a six.

West Indies star Chris Gayle scored 17 but was eclipsed by countryman Evin Lewis, who scored 96 while leading Vancouver to 227-4 after being sent in to bat.

Smith is playing for Toronto and former Australia vice-captain David Warner is in the Winnipeg team — Warner will see his first action on Friday when Winnipeg plays the Montreal Tigers. Both players are currently serving 12-month suspensions from their national and provincial teams for their parts in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The Cricket Australia sanctions allow the pair to play club cricket abroad.

Getting the six-team tournament ready was a race to the wire with ticket and broadcast information coming late. That showed in the empty seats for the opening game.

The event runs through July 15.

Organizers have recruited some marquee names to captain the squads in Sammy, Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg) and Gayle, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (Edmonton). A Cricket West Indies “B” side fills out the six-team field.

There was a relaxed atmosphere prior to the game with the Vancouver team playing pickup soccer and the Toronto side opting for soccer-volleyball.

The tournament is a partnership between Cricket Canada and the India-based Mercuri Group.

