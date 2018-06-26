Storm-Lynx, Box

SEATTLE (79)

Bird 4-8 0-0 9, Howard 2-7 2-2 6, Loyd 2-11 0-0 5, Mosqueda-Lewis 5-11 0-0 12, Stewart 10-14 4-5 27, Canada 4-9 4-4 13, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-3 0-0 2, Paris 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 1-1 0-0 3, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 10-11 79.

MINNESOTA (91)

Augustus 0-4 0-0 0, Brunson 3-10 3-3 9, Fowles 11-15 6-7 28, Moore 12-23 4-4 32, Whalen 2-7 1-2 5, Fagbenle 1-2 0-0 2, Miyem 2-3 0-0 4, Robinson 1-3 2-2 4, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Zandalasini 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 35-73 16-18 91.

Seattle 14 20 21 24—79 Minnesota 25 18 27 21—91

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-28 (Stewart 3-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, Quinn 1-1, Bird 1-4, Canada 1-5, Loyd 1-6, Howard 0-1, Whitcomb 0-1, Clark 0-3), Minnesota 5-11 (Moore 4-6, Zandalasini 1-1, Augustus 0-1, Brunson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Paris 8), Minnesota 42 (Fowles 17). Assists_Seattle 21 (Bird 9), Minnesota 25 (Brunson 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Minnesota 12. A_8,634 (19,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.