Sun-Mystics, Box

CONNECTICUT (80)

J.Jones 2-4 3-5 7, J.Thomas 5-11 0-0 13, Ogwumike 5-9 7-7 17, Stricklen 1-7 2-2 5, Williams 4-9 1-1 9, B.Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Banham 0-4 0-0 0, Bentley 6-10 0-0 13, Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Laney 0-2 0-0 0, Tuck 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 30-68 14-18 80.

WASHINGTON (92)

Atkins 5-8 1-1 13, Cloud 1-7 1-2 4, Delle Donne 8-13 6-6 25, Sanders 8-12 2-4 18, Toliver 3-5 6-9 14, Currie 3-9 0-0 6, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 2-2 2, Hines-Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Ruffin-Pratt 2-6 3-4 8, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 21-28 92.

Connecticut 25 21 15 19—80 Washington 15 28 33 16—92

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-18 (J.Thomas 3-5, Tuck 1-2, Bentley 1-2, Stricklen 1-5, J.Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Banham 0-2), Washington 9-20 (Delle Donne 3-5, Toliver 2-3, Atkins 2-5, Ruffin-Pratt 1-1, Cloud 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Currie 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 41 (Ogwumike 11), Washington 32 (Sanders 8). Assists_Connecticut 16 (Bentley 6), Washington 21 (Toliver 8). Total Fouls_Connecticut 22, Washington 16. A_4,139 (20,356).

