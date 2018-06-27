Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

“Swamp Brothers” seek help finding rare white gator Snowball

June 27, 2018 7:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUSHNELL, Fla. (AP) — A rare white alligator named Snowball was apparently stolen from a north Florida reptile farm owned by the “Swamp Brothers.”

Sumter County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Snowball has been missing since a fire broke out at Animal Crossings of Florida Inc. on Friday, killing 43 alligators and crocodiles. The farm is owned by Robbie and Stephen Keszey, who starred in the show on the Discovery Channel.

Sheriff’s Capt. Pat Breeden tells the Ocala Star-Banner that the dead reptiles were mostly babies. Detectives said someone broke a window to get into the building and then set a fire. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

The brothers are asking through social media for the public’s help in finding Snowball, a leucistic alligator, born without skin pigmentation.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington