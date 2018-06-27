Listen Live Sports

Tadic leaving Southampton for Ajax

June 27, 2018 11:23 am
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Serbia’s World Cup midfielder Dusan Tadic is leaving Southampton next month to join former European Cup champion Ajax.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee,” the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

“The transfer, which will be officially completed on July 1, sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight, four years after joining Saints from FC Twente.”

Tadic has started both of Serbia’s World Cup Group E games in Russia. He scored 23 goals in more than 160 appearances for Southampton.

