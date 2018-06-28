Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco and RHP Yefry Ramírez from Norfolk (IL). Optioned C Austin Wynns and LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Josh Fields on the 10-day DL.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Nick Gotta.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Gonzalez Germen. Releaseds C Robert De La Hoz. Placed RHP Jair Jurrjens on the disabled list, retroactive to June 25.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston for the first three regular-season games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M-F Wayne Rooney on a permanent transfer.
|United States Soccer Federation
USSF — Extended the contracts of interim U.S. soccer coach Dave Sarachan and assistant coaches Richie Williams and Matt Reis through the end of the year.
DUKE — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Chris Pollard on a contract extension through the 2025 season.
PROVIDENCE — Announced sophomore C Dajour Dickens has left the men’s basketball team to pursue other opportunities.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Thomas Boyle director of men’s basketball operations, Stephanie McCaffrey men’s basketball administrative assistant and Jake Callahan video coordinator.
