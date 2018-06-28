Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco and RHP Yefry Ramírez from Norfolk (IL). Optioned C Austin Wynns and LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations from Toronto for INF Santiago Espinal.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Jake Jewell on 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned INF Nolan Fontana to Salt Lake. Selected the contract of RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake. Transferred INF Zack Cozart to 60-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Carlos Perez on rehab assignment to Frisco (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Josh Fields on the 10-day DL.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Nick Gotta.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Gonzalez Germen. Released C Robert De La Hoz. Placed RHP Jair Jurrjens on the disabled list, retroactive to June 25.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Released G Cappie Pondexter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston for the first three regular-season games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

GYMNASTICS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Tom Forster high-performance team coordinator for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Zac Bierk goaltending development coach; Jeff Ulmer coordinator, skill development, assistant director of special projects and Lars Hepso skating coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M-F Wayne Rooney on a permanent transfer.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived F Stefano Bonomo.

United States Soccer Federation

USSF — Extended the contracts of interim U.S. soccer coach Dave Sarachan and assistant coaches Richie Williams and Matt Reis through the end of the year.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Chris Pollard on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

PROVIDENCE — Announced sophomore C Dajour Dickens has left the men’s basketball team to pursue other opportunities.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Thomas Boyle director of men’s basketball operations, Stephanie McCaffrey men’s basketball administrative assistant and Jake Callahan video coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Named Brennan Webb men’s golf coach.

