Timbers-Sounders, Sums

Portland 0 3—3 Seattle 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 3 (Valeri), 48th minute. 2, Seattle, Rodriguez, 1 (Lodeiro), 51st. 3, Portland, Armenteros, 4 (Valeri), 57th. 4, Seattle, Marshall, 1 (Lodeiro), 68th. 5, Portland, Mabiala, 4 (Valeri), 74th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella; Seattle, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Tolo, Seattle, 85th; Valentin, Portland, 87th; Dempsey, Seattle, 89th; Kee-Hee, Seattle, 90th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Ian Anderson. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_47,521 (47,521)

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Zarek Valentin; Diego Chara, Andres Flores, Lawrence Olum, Diego Valeri; Samuel Armenteros, Dairon Asprilla (Bill Tuiloma, 84th).

Seattle_Bryan Meredith; Waylon Francis (Nouhou Tolo, 81st), Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall, Jordan McCrary (Harry Shipp, 81st); Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin, Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro.

