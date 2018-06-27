President Trump’s list of Supreme Court candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website last November:

— Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

— Steven Colloton of Iowa, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Allison Eid of Colorado, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Raymond Gruender of Missouri, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

— Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Joan Larsen of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Mike Lee of Utah, United States senator

— Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

— Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

— Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

— Kevin Newsom of Alabama, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— William Pryor of Alabama, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

— David Stras of Minnesota, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Amul Thapar of Kentucky, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

— Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

— Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

— Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

