Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Delmarva (SAL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day DL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 23. Recalled RHP Justin Haley from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Trayce Thompson outright to Charlotte (IL). Signed RHP Isaiah Carranza to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Dean Deetz from the restricted list and optioned him to Fresno (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OF Jake Cave from Rochester. Signed LHP J.T. Perez to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed 2B Matt McGarry, RHP Keegan Curtis, 3B Mitchell Robinson and Cs Jack Thoreson and Alex Guerrero to minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jonny Venters on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF-OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL). Placed 1B Ronald Guzmán on the 7-day concussion list. Sent LHP Martin Perez to Hickory (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Shelby Miller from the 60-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHP Mike Foltynewicz from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Shae Simmons outright to Iowa (PCL). Sent RHP Yu Darvish to South Bend (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque (PCL) and LHP Mike Dunn and RHP Scott Oberg to Lancaster (Cal) for rehab assignments.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ben Meyer from New Orleans (PCL). Signed SS Osiris Johnson, OF Tristan Pompey, Cs Will Banfield and Cameron Barstad and RHPs Sam Bordner and Justin Evans to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Announced general manager Sandy Alderson is taking a leave of absence for health reasons. Optioned INF Luis Guillorme to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Gerson Bautista from Las Vegas.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Trent Shelton to a minor league contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Jon Nunnally Jr. Signed INF Michael Baca.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Chris Jacobs.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Announced RHP Charle Rosario signed with Campeche (Mexican).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Steven Figueroa and OF Juan Carlos Avila.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released INF Brandon Martinez.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Tom Kurvers assistant general manager.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Re-signed F Bryan Rust to a four-year contract through 2021-22.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F J.T. Miller to a five-year contract through 2022-23.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Matthew Ford to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Jack Riley.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Nick Saracino to Wheeling for F Nick Sorkin.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Jon Urbanchek national team technical adviser.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined German football federation officials Georg Behlau and Ulrich Voigt $5,040 each for provoking Sweden’s bench while celebrating victory in a June 23 World Cup game.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UUNITED — Signed M Eric Remedi to a multiyear contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Nick Lima to a multiyear contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded a 2018 international roster spot and future considerations to Portland for a 2019 natural first round draft pick.

TENNIS

ATP WORLD TOUR — Fined Nick Kyrgios $17,500 for inappropriate behavior during the Queen’s Club tournament last week.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Named David Batson assistant commissioner for compliance.

BELMONT — Promoted director of men’s basketball operations Tyler Holloway to assistant coach.

LA SALLE — Announced the resignation of men’s and women’s water polo coach Paul Macht.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Curran to associate head coach.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Michael Kelly athletic director.

